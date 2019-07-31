Assam govt: 24 died in detention camps over last 3 years

Twenty-four people, who were declared as ‘illegal foreigners’ by Assam’s Foreigners’ Tribunals (FTs) and lodged in detention camps, have died in the last three years, and another such person had died in a camp in 2011, the Assam government has said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, replying to the state Assembly on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who also holds the Home portfolio, on Monday said that 25 people had died in the six detention camps of Assam — 24 since 2016.

Seven deaths each were reported in 2018 and 2019, six in 2017, four in 2016, and one person had died in 2011. The reason for all the deaths is mentioned as “due to illness”. As per data presented in the Assembly, the address of only two of the deceased is mentioned to be in Bangladesh, while an Assam address is registered for the others.