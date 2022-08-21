scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Assam suspends internet in 25 districts for recruitment exams

According to a notice issued by the State government, the internet will be shut on August 21 and August 28 between 10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm.

The total number of candidates appearing for the exams is 14,30,337. (File)

Assam government temporarily suspended internet connectivity in 25 districts in order to hold recruitment exams for government jobs in a “free, fair and transparent manner”.

According to a notice issued by the State government, internet will be shut on August 21 and August 28 between 10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm.

The exams are being held by the Government of Assam for “Class III Posts and State Level Recruitment Commission for Cass IV Posts”. The total number of candidates appearing for the exams is 14,30,337.

The order further read, “It has been observed on earlier such occasions that some unscrupulous elements resorted to unfair means using different Mobile Applications such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Youtube etc. which are based on Internet Connectivity…Whereas, the Government of Assam does not want any lapse in the examination process which might have the potential to create doubt on the fairness of the recruitment process undertaken by the Government and thereby creating law and order issues in the State having bearing on public safety.”

The 25 districts are: Bajal, Baksa, Biswanath, Cachar Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaj, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nalban, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 12:57:46 pm
Breather for Karnataka BJP after HC order on Lingayat sub-sect’s quota demand

