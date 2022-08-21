Assam suspends internet in 25 districts for recruitment exams

Assam government temporarily suspended internet connectivity in 25 districts in order to hold recruitment exams for government jobs in a “free, fair and transparent manner”.
According to a notice issued by the State government, internet will be shut on August 21 and August 28 between 10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm.
The exams are being held by the Government of Assam for “Class III Posts and State Level Recruitment Commission for Cass IV Posts”. The total number of candidates appearing for the exams is 14,30,337.
The Assam govt temporarily suspends mobile internet in 25 districts so that recruitment exams for govt jobs can be held in a “free, fair and transparent manner”. Mobile internet services will be shut from 10am-12noon and 2pm- 4pm on Aug 2ams Aug 28. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/XMXXDYuqec
— Tora Agarwala (@toramatix) August 21, 2022
The order further read, “It has been observed on earlier such occasions that some unscrupulous elements resorted to unfair means using different Mobile Applications such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Youtube etc. which are based on Internet Connectivity…Whereas, the Government of Assam does not want any lapse in the examination process which might have the potential to create doubt on the fairness of the recruitment process undertaken by the Government and thereby creating law and order issues in the State having bearing on public safety.”
Subscriber Only Stories
The 25 districts are: Bajal, Baksa, Biswanath, Cachar Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaj, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nalban, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong.
Breather for Karnataka BJP after HC order on Lingayat sub-sect’s quota demand
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
Revdi and its journey from festivals to politicsPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Breather for Karnataka BJP after HC order on Lingayat sub-sect’s quota demand
‘Every morning they wake up and start the game of CBI-ED’: Arvind Kejriwal on reports of CBI lookout notice for Manish Sisodia
CUET UG 2022: Candidates who had their exam August 4 exam cancelled to sit for retest from Aug 24-26
From Alia Bhatt to Hrithik Roshan: Fashion hits and misses (Aug 15-Aug 22)
Pakistan media watchdog imposes ban on broadcasting ex-PM Imran Khan’s live speeches
Indonesia announces its first case of monkeypox
Armed with Bombay HC order, group of Osho disciples to try and visit his samadhi in Pune today
Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy temple among 2,500 shrines in Tamil Nadu set for makeover
Rajasthan minister’s ‘superstition’ remark over karwa chauth triggers row; BJP says ‘insulted women’
Funds to be raised by Islamic foundation for construction of mosque in Ayodhya
Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Kaskar hospitalised in Mumbai after chest pain complaint
Flower of Evil star Lee Joon-gi cheers for Indian remake Duranga: ‘Happy to see you Indian friends’