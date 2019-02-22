17 dead after drinking spurious liquor in Assam’s Golaghat

At least 17 people, including nine women, died after allegedly drinking spurious liquor in Assam’s Golaghat district, police said on Friday. The incident took place at the Salmara tea garden on Thursday evening. A few relatives and neighbours of Dhraupadi Oran (65) and her son Sanju Oran (30) had gathered to drink at their house.

“Late last night, four women fell ill and were taken to the hospital where they unfortunately succumbed. From today early morning multiple persons have reported to have fallen ill overnight and as of now 17 persons, including nine women, are dead,” Golaghat superintendent of police, Pushraj Singh, told The Indian Express.

A response from the state excise department is awaited.

All the dead — including Dhraupadi Oran and son Sanju Oran — are tea garden workers. “Since both the mother and the son are dead, we cannot readily say from where they had procured the spurious liquor from. What made the liquor poisonous can be said only after proper investigation. One possibility is that instead of ethyl alcohol, the commonly available methyl alcohol could have been used,” Singh said.

Singh said that due to continuous awareness campaigns, production of alcoholic drink indigenously by the tea garden workers in the locality have been halted for at least three months now. “But these people had procured the liquor from somewhere else. We are investigating that,” he said.