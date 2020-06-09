Assam: Well catches fire on fourteenth day of gas leak

Nearly three thousand people from Baghjan were evacuated into relief camps Nearly three thousand people from Baghjan were evacuated into relief camps

The blowout from an Oil India Limited (OIL)-owned well near Assam’s Dibru Saikhowa National Park caught fire on Tuesday afternoon on the fourteenth day of the gas leak.

“We cannot say how and why it happened,” said Tridiv Hazarika, OIL spokesperson, adding that it is not unexpected for a blowout to catch fire since the gases which escape are highly inflammable.

As per a statement from OIL, “while cleaning operations were on at the well site, the well caught fire. Fire tenders are at the site controlling the spread of fire.”

On May 27, the Baghjan 5 well in Assam’s Tinsukia district — located at a 900m aerial distance of the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, and next to the Maguri-Motapung wetland — reported a blowout or a sudden, uncontrolled release of gas/oil. The incident occurred when two simultaneous operations were on at the site: servicing of the well-head, or the top portion of the well, and an operation to drill a new sand in the same well.

People from the surrounding villages — who had not been evacuated earlier — left their homes when they saw the well catch fire (Express Photo: Manjit Borthakur) People from the surrounding villages — who had not been evacuated earlier — left their homes when they saw the well catch fire (Express Photo: Manjit Borthakur)

Nearly three thousand people from Baghjan were evacuated into relief camps and at least one dolphin, one particolored flying squirrel and a variety of fish died as condensate —or the residue from gas condensing after coming in contact with water — spilled to a distance of 5km in the surrounding areas.

“It is a big fire but it is only around the plinth area of the well,” Bhaskar Pegu, DC Tinsukia district told The Indian Express. “The fire has not spread to water bodies around the well.” He also said that the foreign experts from Singapore had said that they will be hopefully able to control the well in 24 hours.

As per OIL’s statement, “the situation demands arrangement of large quantities of water, installation of high discharge pumps and removal of debris.”

OIL’s Hazarika said that one firefighter from ONGC had sustained injuries and was in the hospital. “It is a minor injury and he is okay,” said Hazarika. As per DC Pegu, the fireman had to “jump into the water to save himself.”

While locals have said that many houses have burnt in the Baghjan village, the authorities said that the fire has not spread.

Assam natural gas leak: Villagers carry out protest demanding compensation, protection of national park

“It is spreading and slowly the grassland will catch fire. Many houses nearby have been burnt. People from this area were evacuated but there has been damage to property,” said Jiban Dutta, a local who lives around the site.

As per OIL statement, the Singapore-based firm Alert said all operations [to control the blowout] will take about four weeks.“No houses have been burnt,” said the DC Pegu, “We have evacuated people from the nearest relief camp 5-6 km further.”

However, people from the surrounding villages — who had not been evacuated earlier — left their homes when they saw the well catch fire.“In the afternoon, there was a loud noise and we could see black smoke rising out of the well,” said 54-year-old farmer, Gohin Borgohain from Notun Gaon. His house is located about 2 km from the blowout site.

“We heard that all the houses in Baghjan have burnt, so we have packed our belongings and left out homes too — we cannot take the risk,” he said, adding that all 500 families of the village had left earlier in the day. “I do not know who went where but about 15 of us, along with our belongings, are now standing by the side of the road. We have not received help so far,” he said.

The belongings, said Borgohain, is a bag containing their documents like the Pan Card and school certificates of his children. “We did not have time to pack clothes but we had kept this bag ready since we preempted something like this could happen,” he said.

According to Hazarika, the hot weather could have played a role in the fire. “There are a lot of pipes on top of the well, and gas is flowing constantly at a high velocity — even the slightest friction can set it on fire. All these days, it was raining so that helped. But it was really hot today, so it could be because of that,” said Hazarika, adding that “to contain a blowout, with fire or without fire, the plan of action will be the same.” “Yes, the fire has created different challenges but it is part of the game,” he said.

As per OIL statement, the Singapore-based firm Alert said all operations [to control the blowout] will take about four weeks.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to inform him about the explosion and urged him to “take urgent steps for putting out the fire at the earliest.” He also called Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to deploy Air Force for controlling the fire in the oilfields. As per a release from CMO office, “All necessary steps have been taken by the State Government to ensure safety of local people in Baghjan and instructions have been sent to local district and police administration about the same.”

The statement also said that the CM Sonowal has directed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police “to take active steps to control the situation while keeping the armed and paramilitary forces, fire brigades, NDRF and SDRF engaged to ensure safety of the people in and around the affected area.”

Known to be one of OIL’s most prolific reservoirs, the Baghjan 5 well was set up in 2006 and produces around 80,000 standard cubic metres per day (SCMD) of gas from a depth of 3,870 metres.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd