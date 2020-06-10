Assam gas leak: Two firefighters die in gas well blowout fire, four injured

On Tuesday afternoon, the Baghjan 5 well, located near the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, caught fire fourteen days after it had first reported a blowout, or a sudden, uncontrolled release of gas/oil. On Tuesday afternoon, the Baghjan 5 well, located near the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, caught fire fourteen days after it had first reported a blowout, or a sudden, uncontrolled release of gas/oil.

A day after a blowout from a gas well in Assam’s Tinsukia district caught fire, the bodies of two firefighters from Oil India Limited (OIL) were recovered from a pond near the well site, authorities said.

“We are awaiting details but we suspect that the firemen jumped into the pond after the fire broke out to save themselves,” said Tinsukia SP Shiladitya Chetia, adding that four others had sustained minor injuries.

SP Chetia identified the two firemen as Tekeshwar Gohain and Durlov Gogoi. “Their bodies were recovered by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) a while back,” he said.

As per Tridiv Hazarika, OIL spokesperson, 35-year-old Durlov Gogoi was the former goalkeeper of OIL Football Club (OIL FC) one of the most popular football teams in Assam. “He was from Naharkatiya, while Gohain — who is 55 — was from Chabua. Both were married,” said Hazarika.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Baghjan 5 well, located near the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, caught fire fourteen days after it had first reported a blowout, or a sudden, uncontrolled release of gas/oil. While on Sunday, a Singapore-based company, Alert, reached Assam to help control the blowout, the matter got complicated when the well suddenly caught fire. As per an expert in the field, gas blowouts always run the risk of catching fire. “The escaping gases are highly inflammable and a slight spark can set it off,” he said.

While OIL has not stated why the blowout caught fire on Tuesday, a statement said that “While cleaning operations were on at the well site, the well caught fire.”

As per local eye-witnesses, the fire spread to nearby areas, damaging homes. However, OIL confirmed on Wednesday morning that fire was no longer spreading. “Peripheral fire contained but fire at the well remains,” said Tridiv Hazarika, adding that the fire stopped spreading naturally and because of the fire tenders at the site.

The SP also said that the evacuated villagers are now spread across 12 relief camps. “When the fire broke out yesterday, there was panic and locals had pelted OIL vehicles with stones. But it was handled then itself,” said Chetia.

Gave details of Baghjan fire tragedy to PM Shri @narendramodi ji over phone. Also briefed him about emergency measures taken by @PetroleumMin, @OilIndiaLimited & state machinery. He assured of all possible help to resolve the situation & provide relief to victims. @dpradhanbjp — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 10, 2020

On Wednesday morning Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that he had briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the fire tragedy. “Gave details of Baghjan fire tragedy to PM Shri @narendramodi ji over phone. Also briefed him about emergency measures taken by @PetroleumMin, @OilIndiaLimited & state machinery.” tweeted CM Sonowal.

