Assam gangrape-murder accused tried to flee; shot, injured: Police

One of the three main accused in the gangrape and murder of two minors in Assam’s Kokrajhar district was “grievously injured” after police shot him when he allegedly tried to escape during a search operation, officials said on Thursday.

Two girls—aged 14 and 16 years—were found hanging from a tree in Kokrajhar district last week. Police claimed the girls were raped and murdered. They arrested seven men who reportedly confessed. The 14-year-old victim was the younger sister of the 16-year-old’s father. They belonged to the Rabha community. Even as the police said it appeared to be a suicide case, their family claimed they were murdered.

“Reference alleged Kokrajhar double rape and murder case – one of the accused tried to escape during search operation near Bedlangmari, Salbari and police had to fire to prevent him from escaping. He’s grievously injured and hospitalised(sic),” Assam’s Special DGP (Law and Order), GP Singh, tweeted.

Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar, SP of Kokrajhar, told The Indian Express that Farizul Rahman (22) — one of the three main accused — told the police that he would help them recover a mobile phone.

“At the spot where he took the police, there was actually a machete hidden and not a mobile phone. He grabbed the machete and tried to attack policemen and escape,” Thube said.

On Monday, Assam police announced that the case was solved. Three of the accused were directly involved in the rape and murder, police said, while four others had destroyed evidence and misled police in the course of the investigation.