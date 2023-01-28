scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

Assam: Four held for taking part in child marriage

According to Superintendent of Police, Barpeta, the arrests were made on Wednesday and were not related to the crackdown announced by the Chief Minister.

According to a police officer, the girl’s marriage had allegedly been arranged with a 29-year old man. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Assam: Four held for taking part in child marriage
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a state-wide campaign against child marriage, police arrested four persons in connection with the marriage of a 16-year-old girl in Barpeta.

According to Superintendent of Police, Barpeta, the arrests were made on Wednesday and were not related to the crackdown announced by the Chief Minister.

“The police action was taken on the basis of an intimation we received that a child marriage was going to take place. Accordingly, police intervened and an FIR was registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act,” he said.

According to a police officer, the girl’s marriage had allegedly been arranged with a 29-year old man.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day

Those arrested are the groom, his father, his uncle and the imam who was allegedly going to solemnise the marriage.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-01-2023 at 02:44 IST
Next Story

Eastern front with China stable yet unpredictable: Lt Gen Kalita

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close