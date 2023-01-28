Assam: Four held for taking part in child marriage

Days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a state-wide campaign against child marriage, police arrested four persons in connection with the marriage of a 16-year-old girl in Barpeta.

According to Superintendent of Police, Barpeta, the arrests were made on Wednesday and were not related to the crackdown announced by the Chief Minister.

“The police action was taken on the basis of an intimation we received that a child marriage was going to take place. Accordingly, police intervened and an FIR was registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act,” he said.

According to a police officer, the girl’s marriage had allegedly been arranged with a 29-year old man.

Those arrested are the groom, his father, his uncle and the imam who was allegedly going to solemnise the marriage.