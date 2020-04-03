Assam: Four fresh COVID-19 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat event

At the Hazrat Nizamuddin building in Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) At the Hazrat Nizamuddin building in Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Four more persons, all of whom attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Delh’s Nizamuddin last month, tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Friday, authorities said. This takes the total number of cases up to 20 in the state.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Four more patients have been found #Covid-19 positive. Three of these are from Nalbari, and one is from South Salmara, taking total no in Assam to 20. All these 4 people are also associated with #NizamuddinMarkaz event.”

Till Thursday, a total of 16 people — all of whom attended the same religious congregation in Delhi — had tested positive for the novel virus in Assam.

Alert ~ Four more patients have been found #Covid_19 positive. Three of these are from Nalbari, and one is from South Salmara, taking total no in Assam to 20. All these 4 people are also associated with #NizamuddinMarkaz event. Update at 5 pm / April 3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 3, 2020

In the Northeast, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one positive case each in connection to the Delhi event. Four immediate family members of the patient in Arunachal Pradesh tested negative, Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted on Friday.

CM Khandu said that till morning, a total of 80 samples were tested in the state, out of which only one was positive, 61 negative and results of 18 were awaited.

Meanwhile, Assam police said that four persons have been arrested for spreading rumours on COVID-19.

Last month, a 23-year-old Manipuri woman who is a medical student in the UK, and a 50-year-old pastor in Mizoram, who had returned recently from Amsterdam, had tested positive for the virus.

