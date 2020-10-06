Assam: Former top cop, prime accused in police job scam, arrested

A former senior police officer, who is the prime accused in case of question paper leak in an exam to recruit sub-inspectors in Assam Police, was arrested on Tuesday at the Indo-Nepal border.

PK Dutta, a former Assam Police DIG, was detained at International Indo-Nepal Border on the strength of LOC issued by CID Assam, a police official said. “He has now been handed over to West Bengal Police. Assam Police would take him in custody in due course and bring him to Assam,” the official added.

The other prime accused, who was formerly a state BJP leader, was arrested earlier this month.

The examination for recruitment for 597 police sub-inspectors, for which over 66,000 candidates were to appear, was scheduled for September 20, but was cancelled following preliminary reports that the question paper was leaked and circulated on WhatsApp.

The Sarbananda Sonowal-led state government has been sharply criticised by the opposition Congress over the question paper leak.

Sonowal Monday termed the Congress as “merchants of corruption” and said the party had “lost the moral rights to criticise others on corruption”.

