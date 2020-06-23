Assam floods: More than 35,000 affected, two dead, heavy rain expected in next five day

Guwahati: A boy walks with his cycle on a flooded road at the bank of Brahmaputra River, flowing above the danger mark, in Guwahati, Monday, June 22, 2020. (PTI) Guwahati: A boy walks with his cycle on a flooded road at the bank of Brahmaputra River, flowing above the danger mark, in Guwahati, Monday, June 22, 2020. (PTI)

Assam has been hit by a fresh wave of floods, with 36,707 people affected in four districts: Dhemaji, Jorhat, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh. Earlier in May, nearly four lakh people were affected by the first floods of the season, followed by heavy rainfall post-Cyclone Amphan. In the last week too, incessant rainfall has led several rivers, including the Brahmaputra in Dhubri and Neematighat in Jorhat, to flow above the danger level.

As per Pankaj Chakrabarty, state project coordinator, ASDMA, the situation is “not very bad yet.” “But in the next four-five days, heavy rain is expected and it might take a turn for the worse. For now, it is under control,” he said.

As per a release by the Central Water Commission on Tuesday, “Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 25th – 27th.” This may cause severe inundation in the districts of Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari districts from June 26 onwards.

“The main Brahmaputra is already in flood throughout its reach. With the rainfall continuously for two to three days as forecasted, it may inundate villages along its banks in the districts of Dhubri, Goalpara, Nalbari, Kamrup, Morigaon, Darang, Tezpur, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Dhemaji, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia” the release added.

According to a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday evening, 1,071 people were in relief camps opened in Dhemaji and Sivasagar. Two deaths — one from Nazira and the other from Sivasgar — has been reported in the past two days.

The release said that no urban floods had been reported yet. In many areas in Sivasagar, embankments had been damaged, and roads were affected in both Sivasagar and Dhemaji districts.

The rest of Northeast too — Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura — will receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall till June 26.

