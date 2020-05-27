Assam floods: Situation deteriorates with one dead and 2.71 lakh affected

Nagaon: Villagers watch a washed away road after flooding by Borpani River in Assam (PTI Photo) Nagaon: Villagers watch a washed away road after flooding by Borpani River in Assam (PTI Photo)

Floods continued to wreak havoc in Assam on Wednesday, killing one person in Goalpara, the worst-affected district in the state.

As rainfall persisted, the affected population rose to 2.71 lakh spread across 321 villages in eleven districts of the state: Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Hojai, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Goalpara, West Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. As per the evening release by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the Brahmaputra river was flowing above the danger level at Neemati ghat in Jorhat. The Jia Bhoroli and Puthimara rivers in Sonitpur and Kamrup respectively breached the danger mark.

On Wednesday, the Central Water Commission (CWC) of Jal Shakti Ministry issued a flood alert for both Assam and Tripura. As per the release, heavy to very heavy rainfall in the southern parts of the Brahmaputra basin was predicted for next 24 hours and a “rising trend in Kopili river in Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Morigaon Districts for next 2 days.” Flood alerts were also sounded for Tezpur in Sonitpur district and Guwahati in Kamrup (Metro) district for Thursday. In South Assam, rivers Barak, Katakhal and Kushiyara are also likely to rise leading to flooding in the Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj.

Of the affected population, 2.15 lakh belong to Goalpara district where 16,037 people are currently in 46 relief camps. “One person has died in Rongjuli, but we are still awaiting more details,” said Goalpara DC Varnali Deka, adding that incessant rainfall in the neighbouring Garo Hills in Meghalaya have led to inundation in Goalpara.

The ASDMA release also said that landslides were reported in Dima Hasao district where 30 houses were damaged. Erosion was reported in Majuli, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Chirang, Baksa, Biswanath and South Salmara districts. 28.253 animals were also affected. Road destruction and embankment breach were also reported.

Taking stock of the situation, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Wednesday directed the Public Works Department to repair 157 roads damaged by floods in eight districts. The Chief Minister also directed the power department to cut off power in all those transformers submerged as a preventive measure for electrocution cases. CM Sonowal also said that the government would be releasing ex-gratia for those who lose their lives within 48 hours.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, CM Sonowal said that “protocols like social distancing, hand washing, wearing of masks etc” should be followed at the flood relief camps. On Wednesday Assam reported 92 news cases of COVID-19. The total reported cases of the state are 774, out of which 680 are active.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd