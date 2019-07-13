Assam floods: Over eight lakh people in 21 districts affected, Army called in

The Army was deployed in Assam as the flood situation in the state worsened, affecting nearly 8.7 lakh people across in 21 districts on Saturday. The death toll due to rain and flood-related incidents remains at three.

Advertising

The Army’s assistance was sought in Baksa district to aid the personnel of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force in rescuing marooned people, news agency PTI reported.

As many as 1,556 villages across Dhemaji, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Sivsagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia districts have been hit by the deluge.

As many as 68 relief camps and distribution centres in 11 districts are being run by authorities where 7,643 people are currently taking shelter. Nearly 3.5 lakh people have been reeling under the impact of the flood in Barpeta district, which is the worst-affected in the state, closely followed by Dhemaji where 1.2 lakh people have been hit.

Advertising

The deluge has forced the Railways to control train services due to “settlement of tracks” in Lumding-Badarpur hill section, Northeast Frontier Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Pranav Jyoti Sharma was quoted saying by PTI.

Heavy rains have affected the train tracks between Jatinga Lumpur to New Harangajao station in Lumding-Badarpur hill section of the NF Railway, he added.

Meanwhile, the famed habitat of the Great Indian Rhino, Kaziranga National Park has also been affected forcing the authorities to set up road barricades on the National Highway passing through it to limit the speed of vehicles.

In a video conference Thursday with deputy commissioners of affected districts and senior officials of different government departments to review the flood situation, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed them to remain fully alert and be prepared to tackle the situation promptly and effectively.

Officials said that the Chief Minister also directed the deputy commissioners to set up a round-the-clock control room to ensure people in distress get an immediate response when faced with an emergency situation during floods.

He also reviewed the status of relief camps, distribution of relief material to marooned people and measures adopted for safety and security of animals in the flood-affected districts, an official spokesperson said.