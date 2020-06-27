Two killed in Assam floods; landslide warning in Guwahati

A woman wades through a flooded area at a village, in Nagaon district, Saturday. (Photo: PTI) A woman wades through a flooded area at a village, in Nagaon district, Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Two people were killed and 21 districts affected in the floods in Assam on Saturday as large parts of the state experienced heavy rains and thousands of people were lodged in relief camps.

The Brahmaputra and many of its tributaries were flowing above the danger level at multiple points in the state, including state capital Guwahati, on Saturday.

The day’s bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that two people were killed in Goalpara district, taking the toll in this year’s flood to 16. Moreover, a 72-year-old woman was killed in landslide in Guwahati on Friday while 21 persons were killed in a landslide in Barak Valley earlier this month.

Over 4.6 lakh people in around 1,300 villages were affected in Assam on Saturday. Around 19,500 people were lodged in 98 relief camps.

On Saturday, landslides hit Guwahati, North Guwahati and Haflong. In Guwahati, a landslide was reported from the Raj Bhawan premise, the official residence of the Governor of Assam. Officials said that the incessant rains in the city had caused land to gradually slide at the posterior of the Raj Bhawan complex. A private clinical and hospital which is situated adjacent to one wall of the Raj Bhawan has been asked to vacate their building immediately, while admitted patients were asked to be shifted.

District administration in Guwahati — which will go under a 14-day complete lockdown from Sunday evening to prevent an outbreak of Covid — has appealed to people residing in landslide vulnerable areas of the city to vacate their houses and shift to a safer location till the heavy monsoons persist.

An appeal by Biswajit Pegu, Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro), read, “Due to incessant rainfall for the last few days in Guwahati city, several incidents of landslide have occurred leading to loss of precious life and property. Moreover, there is every possibility of occurrence of more such landslide incidents in the coming days considering the incessant rainfall the district.”

