Assam floods: Death toll rises to 7

A villager on a makeshift raft in the flood-affected district of Hojai in Assam on Saturday. (PTI Photo) A villager on a makeshift raft in the flood-affected district of Hojai in Assam on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Four people were killed due to flood-related causes in Assam, officials said on Saturday, even as the situation remained grim with over 4 lakh people affected. The number of people killed in the state in the last four days due to floods and rainfall-triggered landslides went up to seven. Saturday’s flood report said that three people — two in Cachar district and one in Hojai — drowned while the body of one person crushed in a landslide in Dima Hasao district was recovered.

Over 1 lakh people are staying in 213 relief camps in six districts, according to the day’s report. Situation improves in three states the death toll in the northeastern region has reached 17, officials said.

Although the situation improved marginally in Tripura and Mizoram in the past 24 hours, one more person died in Manipur from flood-related incidents. the intensity of rainfall decreased in Imphal Saturday .

The flood situation has slightly improved in Tripura even as over 40,000 people continue to remain stranded in 189 relief camps , the sources said. The situation improved in Mizoram Saturday with the water level of river Tlawng and Langkaih dropping, officials said.

with PTI inputs

