Assam Floods: Seven more casualties, toll rises to 33; nearly 15 lakh affected

Villagers cross floodwaters in a small boat in the Morigaon district of Assam. (AP Photo) Villagers cross floodwaters in a small boat in the Morigaon district of Assam. (AP Photo)

Even as floodwaters indicated a receding trend in Assam, six people lost their lives on Wednesday, while one person died in a landslide, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said. The cumulative death toll stands at 33, this year.

As per the ASDMA’s release, 14,95,325 people were affected in 2,197 villages in 21 districts of the state: Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

While the six flood deaths were recorded from Dhubri, Nagaon, Barpeta and Nalbari, a 50-year-old from Cachar district’s Udharbon revenue circle died as a result of a landslide. As per ASDMA, the cause of death was a result of “electrocution due to uprooted tree falling on power line as a result of landslide.”

Last month, 21 people, including minors, had died due a series of landslides in Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts.

“The overall trend is improving, the waters are receding because the rains have lessened,” said an official from ASDMA.

As per a release by the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday, reduction in rainfall has led to slow fall in the level of most rivers — some of them, however, still continue to be in the ‘Severe Flood Situation.’

“River Brahmaputra has started falling in all the districts in Assam. Since rainfall is likely to continue with lesser intensity during the next 4-5 days, the Above Normal to Severe Flood situation is likely to continue with slow falling trend in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Sub- Himalayan West Bengal during the next 3-4 days,” the CWC release further said.

The ASDMA release said that the Brahmaputrra river was flowing above the danger level at Nimatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri.

Meanwhile, at the Kaziranga National Park, nine flood-related animal deaths were recorded on Wednesday, with one wild boar and one swamp deer drowning and seven hog deer hit by speeding vehicles on the National Highway-37 when fleeing floodwaters.

