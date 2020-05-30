Assam floods: Six dead, 3.7 lakh affected; CM Sonowal directs compensation to farmers, fishermen

Villagers rowing a makeshift raft past submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Hojai District, Saturday, May 30, 2020. (PTI Photo) Villagers rowing a makeshift raft past submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Hojai District, Saturday, May 30, 2020. (PTI Photo)

At least six persons lost their lives in the first wave of floods in Assam, while 3.7 lakh people were affected, the state disaster management authority (ASDMA) confirmed on Saturday. The districts of Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong and Tinsukia are the worst-affected.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the state government would take adequate steps to compensate the loss incurred by farmers and fishermen due to the floods.

A detailed report incorporating details of those rendered landless and homeless due to the erosion will be submitted to the Centre, the CM said. A statement from the CM’s office highlighted that Assam has already received Rs 386 crore from the Centre towards the relief fund. The amount is part of the total Rs 772 crore allocation under the SDRF.

An elderly man, carrying a sack of grain on his head, wades through floodwater to reach a safer place at Tetelisara village in Nagaon district of Assam (PTI Photo) An elderly man, carrying a sack of grain on his head, wades through floodwater to reach a safer place at Tetelisara village in Nagaon district of Assam (PTI Photo)

About 18,000 people have been set up in relief camps and a total of 195 relief camps and relief distribution centres were operational as on Saturday, the ASDMA said.

Varnali Deka, DC Goalpara, told The Indian Express, “The situation is slightly improving. The rain, which was heavy for the last few days, is intermittent now. The waters have receded to the lower reaches of the district.”

Around 75,000 people have been set up in 40 relief camps of Goalpara.

Meanwhile, the Assam government had written to the chairman of 15th Finance Commission NK Singh to consider erosion as a “natural calamity”. In response, the Commission on Saturday designated river erosion as “a natural calamity” and recommended adequate compensation including rehabilitation under SDRF and NDRF.

The flood has hit Assam at a time when the state battles a sudden spike in number of Covid-19 patients — although the vast majority of them are returnees who were put into quarantine centres after taking their samples upon their arrival. Till Saturday evening, the state reported a total of 1100 cases, out of which 930 were active.

