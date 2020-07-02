Assam floods: Seven more die, nearly 15 lakh affected

While the six flood deaths were recorded from Dhubri, Nagaon, Barpeta and Nalbari, a 50-year-old from Cachar district died as a result of a landslide. (File Photo) While the six flood deaths were recorded from Dhubri, Nagaon, Barpeta and Nalbari, a 50-year-old from Cachar district died as a result of a landslide. (File Photo)

Flood waters are showing signs of receding in Assam, but still claimed six lives on Wednesday, taking this year’s cumulative toll to 33. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that over 14.95 lakh people were affected in 2,197 villages in 21 districts of the state.

While the six flood deaths were recorded from Dhubri, Nagaon, Barpeta and Nalbari, a 50-year-old from Cachar district died as a result of a landslide. As per ASDMA, the cause of death was “electrocution due to uprooted tree falling on power line as a result of landslide”. Last month, 21 people, including minors, died in a series of landslides in Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts.

“The overall trend is improving, the waters are receding because the rains have lessened,” said an official from ASDMA. As per a release by the Central Water Commission (CWC) Wednesday, the reduction in rainfall has led to a decline in the level of most rivers. Some of them, however, continue to be in the “Severe Flood” state.

“River Brahmaputra has started falling in all the districts in Assam. Since rainfall is likely to continue with lesser intensity during the next 4-5 days, the ‘Above Normal’ to ‘Severe Flood’ situation is likely to continue with slow falling trend in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Sub- Himalayan West Bengal during the next 3-4 days,” the CWC release said. The ASDMA release said the Brahmaputra was flowing above danger level at Nimatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.