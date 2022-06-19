Assam flood toll 62, over 30 lakh affected; PM Modi dials Sarma to know situation

As Assam continued to reel under floods, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Saturday visited several relief camps sheltering the displaced. Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation, and assured “all possible support” to the state from the Centre. “At 6am today, Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about #flood situation in #Assam. While expressing his concerns over the hardships being faced by people due to this natural calamity, Hon PM assured all help from Central Govt” tweeted Sarma.

The Centre will also be sending a team to Meghalaya, which has also been convulsed by floods. On Friday, the state had reported 13 deaths, following which Chief Minister Conrad Sangma spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “Have updated @AmitShah ji of the flood situation in the state and the extensive damage that has been caused. He has assured of all help and will be sending a team to assess the situation. I thank him for his prompt response” Sangma tweeted.

Saturday marked the fifth consecutive day of rains in both the states. In Assam, the Brahmaputra and its tributaries are flowing above the danger level at several places in the state.

A release from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that in the past 24 hours, floods and landslides claimed eight more lives, taking up the total death toll this year to 62. Out of the eight, two people in Karimganj district and one person in Hailakandi district were buried alive in a landslide, and six died in the flood waters. Over 30 lakh have been affected in 4,291 villages across 32 districts of the state.

In Assam, Sarma visited Rangia in Kamrup district. Speaking to reporters, he said: “Officials concerned have been directed to ensure evacuation of people from vulnerable areas to relief camps. The Army is ready to provide assistance.. NDRF and SDRF personnel were evacuating affected people to safer places.”

In Hojai district, a country boat carrying 113 flood-affected people capsized, leading to the death of a woman and a 4-year-old child. Fresh landslides were reported in several areas of Guwahati and parts of Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Goalpara, South Salmara, Dima Hasao, Goalpara and Kamrup districts.

Meanwhile, over 10,000 people have been rendered homeless in Tripura due to inundation caused by incessant rainfall since Friday, a PTI report said. Chief Minister Manik Saha held a meeting of senior officials on Saturday to take stock of the flood situation.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for both Meghalaya and Assam for June 19 and 20.