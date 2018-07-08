24,000 people still reeling under Assam deluge

Currently, 29 villages are inundated and 959 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, the ASDMA said. (PTI Photo/File) Currently, 29 villages are inundated and 959 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, the ASDMA said. (PTI Photo/File)

The overall flood situation in Assam improved on Sunday, although about 24,000 people are still reeling under the deluge in four districts, an official report said.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 23,600 people were affected by the flood in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath and Nagaon districts, as against 41,000 people in five districts of the state on Satru.

The report issued on Sunday stated that Lakhimpur is the worst affected district, with over 21,200 people affected, followed by Dhemaji where around 1,200 people were reeling under the deluge.

Currently, 29 villages are inundated and 959 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, the ASDMA said.

The total number of people losing their lives in the first wave of flood this year in different parts of the state stands at 33, including three in landslides.

ASDMA said authorities are running six relief camps and distribution centres, where 2,019 people have taken shelter.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat.

Flood waters have damaged embankments, roads and other infrastructure in Biswanath and Barpeta districts, where heavy erosion have taken place, ASDMA said.

