Assam flood: Toll rises to 12 as situation worsens, lakhs affected

Villagers wade through flood water, in Hojai on Sunday. (PTI)

The flood situation in Assam continued to deteriorate with five more people losing their lives during the past 24 hours, while 4.5 lakh people have been affected in the deluge across six districts.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), five persons lost their lives in flood-related incidents in three districts during the last 24 hours.

With this, the death toll has climbed to 12 in the first wave of flood in Assam this year.

While two persons died at Udharbond and one in Sadar revenue circles in Cachar district, one each lost their lives at Hailakandi and Sadar revenue circles in Hailakandi and Karimganj districts respectively, it added.

The ASDMA said over 4.48 lakh people have been affected in Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Golaghat, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar districts.

Till yesterday, 4.25 lakh people were affected across seven districts in Assam.

According to the report issued today, Karimganj has been the worst-hit with nearly 2.15 lakh people affected followed by Hailakandi where over 1.93 lakh people have been suffering in the deluge.

Currently, 673 villages are under water and 1,512 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, the ASDMA said.

It said authorities are running 481 relief camps and distribution centres in five districts, where 1,73,245 people have taken shelter at present.

Over 6,150 persons have been evacuated to safer places during the last 24 hours by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel from Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar.

The flood has damaged embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructures in Hojai, Karimganj, Dima Hasao and Cachar districts.

As of now, Brahmaputra at Nimatighat in Jorhat, while Barak at AP Ghat in Cachar and Badarpurghat in Karimganj are flowing above the danger mark.

Other rivers like Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road crossing in Sonitpur, Kopili at Kampur in Nagaon, Katakhal at Matizuri in Hailakandi and Kushiyara at Karimganj town are also flowing above the danger mark.

