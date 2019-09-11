Assam: Final NRC status of individuals to be put online from Sept 14

The status of every individual of a family in the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) can be seen online from September 14, NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela said on Tuesday. The time-frame for excluded people to get the rejection order will be “announced shortly”, he added.

“Whereas the final NRC publication on August 31, 2019 consisted only of supplementary lists, queries are being received about publication of results of all members of a family irrespective of their involvement in the Claims and Objections process. The results for the complete family will be available for display online from September 14, 2019. This display will be available only online,” Hajela said in a press statement said.

“Queries are also received from the public about issue of certified copies of rejection from final NRC…The process of collection of the orders passed by the NRC officers is being carried out to enable early availability of the same to the public to file appeals,” Hajela said in his statement.