Assam: Elephant dies after getting stuck in wetland

The elephant went into the Sungihola waterbody in the Khumtai area on Friday morning and got stuck there. (Representational)

A tusk-less adult elephant died after getting stuck in a wetland in Assam’s Golaghat district, forest officials said on Saturday.

The elephant went into the Sungihola waterbody in the Khumtai area on Friday morning and got stuck there, they said.

Forest officials went to the spot and informed the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) authorities at Kaziranga but were suggested that the elephant be observed if it came out of the wetland on its own.

The forest personnel saw in the evening that the elephant was trying to come out of the wetland but failed after a few attempts.

The personnel then went close to the elephant on a boat and found it dead, officials said.

On Saturday morning, the carcass of the elephant was pulled out of the wetland with the help of a crane, they said.

After a post-mortem was conducted, the body was buried in the vicinity, they added.

An inquiry was ordered by the Forest Department into the incident, officials said.

Assistant Conservator of Forest Ritu Paban Borah was directed to probe the death of the elephant under Section 50 (8) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, they said.

The veterinary doctor who conducted the post-mortem said the elephant died due to multiple organ failure.