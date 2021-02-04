Himanta Biswa Sarma: Don’t need Miya Muslim vote… they are very communal

Ahead of the state Assembly polls, Assam’s Health, Education and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the BJP does not need votes from the Bengali-origin Muslim community in Assam — often colloquially referred to as ‘Miya’ Muslims — to win the elections.

“These so called Miya people are very very communal and fundamental and they are involved in many activities to distort Assamese culture and Assamese language. So I don’t want to be an MLA with their vote. I will not be able to sit in the Assembly if they voted for me,” Sarma told reporters in Guwahati.

Sarma said the BJP will not give tickets to those who identify themselves as Miya Muslims and urged the Congress to do the same.

The Congress has allied with the AIUDF, which enjoys a large support base in the Bengali-origin Muslim community.