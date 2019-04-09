Assam: Elderly man dies in detention camp for illegal immigrants

An elderly man lodged in one of Assam’s detention camps for illegal immigrants died after complaining of chest pain on Sunday, officials said.

Advertising

Amrit Das (67) of Barpeta district, sold food on the footpath at Barpeta Road. He was declared a foreigner by Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) No. 9 of the district and was put under detention at the camp in Goalpara on May 20, 2017. Sources close to the family said he had complained of chest pain to jail authorities on Saturday. He was taken to the nearest civil hospital, where he died.

On March 12, Amrit lost an appeal at the Guwahati High Court against the FT order.

The high court order upheld the FT order saying that Amrit could not prove that a man called Birendra Chandra was his father due to discrepancies in Birendra’s age documents.

Advertising

“If Birendra Chandra Das, son of Lalit, age 26 years of voter list of 1965 of Barpeta Road Town is claimed to be the father of the petitioner, in such a situation, the age of Birendra Chandra Das would have been 13 years in 1952 when the petitioner was born…” the order read.

Amrit’s son Krishna Das told The Indian Express that Birendra Chandra Das’s name appears on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) of 1951 as a 36-year-old man. But a contradiction appears in the name of Birendra Chandra’s father — while the HC order quotes the 1965 voters list to say it is Lalit, the 1951 NRC document spells it as “Bihamur”. Krishna says his great-grandfather’s name was “Bishambar”.