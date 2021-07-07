scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hits Assam’s Goalpara

Tremors were felt in Meghalaya and Tripura as well.

By: Express Web Desk | Guwahati |
July 7, 2021 9:38:32 am
The earthquake had its epicentre at latitude 26.15 N and longitude 90.28 E, about 150 KM from Guwahati.

Earthquake tremors were felt in Assam and other parts of the Northeast including Meghalaya and Tripura early on Wednesday morning.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, the 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit near Goalpara in Assam,
originating at a focal depth of 14 kilometres.

The tremors were reported at 8:45 AM.

No loss of life or property has been reported as of now.

In April, at least 10 people were injured and several houses and buildings were damaged as an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude rocked Assam — followed by 10 aftershocks of magnitude range 2.9 to 4.7 till the evening.

