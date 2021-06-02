Assam doctor assaulted after Covid-19 patient dies; 24 arrested

Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati, posted at a Covid Care Centre in Udali in Hojai, was kicked and thrashed with brooms and utensils by the mob on Tuesday afternoon. (Screengrab)

A young doctor was allegedly attacked on Tuesday by a mob including family members of a deceased patient at a Covid care centre in Assam’s Hojai district. A total of 24 persons were arrested by Wednesday morning in connection with the attack.

Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati, posted at a Covid Care Centre in Udali in Hojai, was kicked and thrashed with brooms and utensils by the mob on Tuesday afternoon.

“24 culprits involved in this barbaric attack have been arrested and a chargesheet will be filed at the earliest. I am personally monitoring this investigation and I promise that justice will be served,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Assam State Branch of the IMA on Wednesday called for all doctors in the state to abstain from outdoor patient services.

The body has demanded that all culprits are booked immediately and there is a speedy trial. Moreover, it has asked for the deployment of armed security personnel in all health care facilities of the state.

“If we don’t get a firm assurance on our above 3 demands from the government, then IMA will give a call for boycott of all non emergency medical services including non-critical Covid duties on 3rd June 2021,” the IMA state branch’s letter to CM Sarma said.

Assam’s Special DGP (Law and Order), GP Singh also assured that “criminals will be brought to justice.”