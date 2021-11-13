Assam: DNLA commander-in-chief, militants lay down arms

Forty-six militants of the proscribed Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), along with commander-in-chief Mushrang, came overground and laid down arms in a ceremony near Haflong in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Saturday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the surrender had given an “impetus to the process of peace” in Assam.

“Giving impetus to process of peace in Assam as per vision of Adarniya PM Sri @narendramodi & HM Sri @AmitShah, Mushrang, C-in-C of #DNLA has come overground today at Khepre, 95 km from Haflong, Dima Hasao with 46 cadres, in presence of Sri Debolal Garlosa, CEM & other officials,” Sarma tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

The rebels laid down arms in a programme in Khepre, 95 km from the district headquarters in Haflong.

Formed in 2019, the DNLA is a relatively new insurgent group and has run on a model of ‘extortion and taxation’. The group is believed to have drawn its support and sustenance from the NSCN(IM) of Nagaland.

The outfit was allegedly behind the attack that killed five truckers at Rangerbeel under Diyungmukh police station in August.

When it was launched, the group said it was fighting for the “liberation of a sovereign, independent Dimasa Nation”. In September, top leaders of the group came overground to hold talks with CM Sarma. The leaders included self-styled chairman Edika Diphusa alias Kharmindao Dimasa, deputy chairman Juddychan Haflongbar alias America Dimasa and general secretary Prithamjit Jidongsa alias Galao Dimasa.

“After talks, they signed a suspension of operations agreement. And now, the entire group has joined the mainstream,” Special DGP GP Singh told indianexpress.com.

The ex-militants will be reintegrated through the government’s rehabilitation police. “We will also ascertain who specifically was involved in the August attack, and we will deal with them accordingly,” Singh said.