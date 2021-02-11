Assam: Dibrugarh University VC suspended over allegations of financial mismanagement

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi Thursday suspended the Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University Ranjit Tamuli, following allegations of financial irregularities and misapplication of government funds against him.

The Dibrugarh University Teachers’ Association, Dibrugarh University Officers’ Association, Dibrugarh University Employees’ Association and MLA from Lahowal constituency had earlier submitted petitions to Mukhi, who is the Chancellor of the University, about financial anomalies and misappropriation of funds by Tamuli.

When Tamuli was not able to provide a satisfactory explanation for the questions raised, Mukhi had constituted a Fact-Finding Committee led by senior bureaucrats Preetom Saikia and Moloy Bora, and assisted by experts from the Directorate of Forensic Science.

“Acting on the report of the Fact-Finding Committee, the Governor in his capacity as the Chancellor of the University and on consideration of facts and materials available on record and placed before him, found prima facie a case of grave misconduct, abuse of power and lack of commitment on the part of Prof. Ranjit Tamuli, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University. Therefore, the Chancellor has put Prof. Ranjit Tamuli on suspension with immediate effect,” an official press statement by Mukhi’s office said on Thursday.

Mukhi also constituted a high-level inquiry committee to go into details of the functioning of the Dibrugarh University for the last five years and enquire into financial allegations.

“The decision for immediate suspension has been taken to ensure that witnesses are not influenced/coerced in any way and material records of the University are not tampered with in any manner whatsoever and for ensuring a fair inquiry,” the statement added.

The charge of the VC has been handed over temporarily to Prof RNS Yadav until further orders.