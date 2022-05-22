Assam: Day after mob torches police station in Nagaon, homes of ‘culprits’ demolished

Authorities in Assam’s Nagaon Sunday demolished the homes of several families who were allegedly involved in setting fire to a police station in the district the previous day, the police said.

A mob of about 40 people from Salonabori village had set fire to a part of the Batadrava police station in the Dhing area on Saturday afternoon, following an alleged case of custodial death of a local resident. The Nagaon district administration on Sunday ordered a judicial probe into the death.

On Sunday morning, bulldozers reached the village, about 6 km from the station, and demolished homes of “those who were involved in setting fire to the police station,” police officers said.

“There were 40 people in the mob. We have identified and arrested seven… and 21 have been picked up,” Assam special DGP (law and order) G P Singh told The Indian Express, “We will take strong action against the police officers connected to the alleged custodial death. But such an allegation does not mean you set fire to a police station. Arson cannot be allowed,” he said. He added that video footage was being analysed to identify the others involved.

According to the police, Sofikul Islam, a fish trader from Salonabori village, was on Friday night brought to the police station on the basis of a complaint that he was “drunk.”

The events that led to his death the next morning are contested. While the police claimed that he died after his wife picked him and took him to the hospital, his family alleged that she found him dead at the hospital.

According to the police statement from the office of the director general of police Assam, Islam was released and handed over to his wife on Saturday morning. “His wife even gave him some water/food. Later he complained of sickness and he was taken to two hospitals, one after another. Unfortunately he was declared dead,” it said.

On the other hand, family members of Islam claimed that the police at the Batadrava station demanded Rs 10,000 and a duck as a bribe for his release. According to news agency PTI, Islam’s wife visited the police station with a duck on Saturday morning. “When she returned with the money later, she learnt that her husband had been taken to Nagaon Civil Hospital. After reaching there, she found him dead,” said PTI, quoting the villagers.

A few hours later, at about 3.30 pm in the afternoon, a mob gheraoed the police station and set a part of it ablaze. Videos of the incident, circulating on social media, show a woman sprinkling liquid on a scooter in the station and setting it on fire.

While Assam Police has suspended the officer in charge of Batadrava station, the force added that they would be “even tougher” against elements involved in the arson. “While we will not let go any police personnel found guilty, we will act even tougher against elements who think that they can escape the Indian justice system, by burning down police stations. We will simply not allow this. Let this be the first and last warning to all antisocial/criminal elements,” the statement said.