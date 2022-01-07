In Assam, ‘curfew’ for non-vaccinated persons from Jan 15: CM Himanta

Following the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, driven by the Omicron variant, the Assam government Friday announced new restrictions, including special rules to curb the movement of non-vaccinated persons in public places from January 15.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the third wave had hit Assam on January 1, and that the government would henceforth “treat every infection as a possible Omicron case.”

The new restrictions include a modified timing for night curfew — instead of 11.30 pm, the curfew will now start at 10 pm and be lifted at 6 am.

Sarma announced that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed in public places like hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, government offices, and malls. The only place non-vaccinated people will be allowed to enter are hospitals. “Except hospitals, only fully vaccinated will be allowed entry to all other public spaces. You will have to show a vaccine certificate on entry,” said Sarma, adding that the government will follow extremely tough implementation of the orders. “It is a kind of curfew for non-vaccinated people from January 15 onwards,” he said.

The owner of the concerned institution (mall, hotel etc) would be fined up to Rs 25,000 if anyone is found flouting Covid rules. “The responsibility is with the owner. If we find non-vaccinated people, then the owner will be fined. Against one non-vaccinated person, a fine of Rs 25,000 has to be paid,” he said.

Sarma further said that non-vaccinated government employees cannot attend offices. “If they don’t come, it does not mean they will be granted leave. No work means no pay,” he said.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority order issued on Friday said that pillion riding on motorcycles will be allowed for only those who are fully vaccinated and are wearing a mask.

“Employees who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to attend office and they will have to avail leave, if available, or extraordinary leave for which they will not be paid salary,” the order further read.

Schools will remain closed for students up to class 5. In Guwahati, schools will be shut for students up to class 8. For those studying in classes 9-12, schools will be open on a rotational basis.

Assam recorded 1167 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 3.32 per cent. The rise in cases has been reported in the last week. Till January 2, the state was reporting below 200 cases.