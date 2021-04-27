Covid cases rising, Assam govt imposes night curfew till May 1

With Covid-19 cases on the rise, the Assam government has announced that a night curfew will be imposed in the state starting from Tuesday. The curfew restrictions will be in place from 8 pm to 5 am daily till May 1. All essential services will, however, be exempted from the purview of the curfew.

The development comes a week after the government ordered that all establishments, including markets, shops and restaurants, be closed by 6 pm in the state.

The order issued on Tuesday stated, “..the situation of Covid-19 in Assam has been reviewed and it has been observed that there has been a rapid increase in the number of active cases of Covid-19 across the State and therefore, it is felt that night curfew needs to be imposed in all the districts of Assam, except for essential and emergency activities/services, as an emergency measure for well being and safety of the people.”

Movement of government of officials and those involved in emergency services, judicial officers, health workers and medical personnel, pregnant women and patients, passengers with valid tickets, officers related to diplomats, media personnel, and persons going for vaccination have been exempted from the ambit of the curfew.

On Monday, Assam reported 3,137 fresh cases — the state now has a positivity rate of 4.29%.

Meanwhile, Kamrup (Metro) district, which comprises state capital Guwahati, declared all education institutions to be closed till May 11. The district has been recording the highest spike in the state — it reported 1,153 fresh cases on Monday.

Moreover, on Tuesday, Assam received four lakh fresh doses of Covishield and one lakh doses of Covaxin. “With this our total stock has gone up to 6,57,180 and we shall step up our vaccinations,” tweeted Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.