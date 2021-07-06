Assam declares lockdown in 7 districts, restrictions in other places: What’s allowed, what’s not

Making the announcement through a press release, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that the decision to impose the total lockdown in seven districts has been taken in view of the high case positivity in these districts. (File photo/AP)

The Assam government on Tuesday declared a total lockdown in seven districts in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases. The curbs will come into effect at 5 am on Wednesday (July 7) and be in place till further notice.

The seven districts where lockdown will be imposed are Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morigaon. There will be round-the-clock curfew in these districts and all commercial setups, restaurants and shops will remain shut. There will also be a ban on all forms of transport and inter-state movement will be suspended.

Making the announcement through a press release, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that the decision to impose the total lockdown has been taken in view of the high case positivity in these districts.

ASDMA also notified the restrictions which will be in place for districts that have a moderate case positivity rate and where cases are going down.

Districts with high positivity rate

The lockdown was total in Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morigaon. ASDMA has stated that the entire area of these seven districts will be treated as containment zones.

In these districts, all offices, commercial establishments, grocery stores, shops selling fruits, vegetables, dairy products and animal fodder, restaurants and other eateries, showrooms, cold storages and warehouses will remain closed until further notice.

Also, there will be a complete ban on public and private transport. However, movement of goods will be allowed. There will also be a ban on inter-district travel.

Wearing of face masks will be compulsory in public places and no gatherings will be allowed.

Districts with moderate positivity rate

ASDMA also imposed a set of fresh restrictions for districts which have a moderate case positivity rate. Districts that have been classified under this category are Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali, Kamrup, Darang, Nagaon, Hojai, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimganj and Karbi Anglong. In these districts, a curfew will be imposed from 2 pm to 5 am.

ASDMA also stated that the districts of Sivasagar and Dibrugarh should be kept under close watch for a week.

In these districts, all offices, commercial establishments, grocery stores, shops selling fruits, vegetables, dairy products and animal fodder, restaurants and other eateries, showrooms, cold storages and warehouses will remain open till 1 pm daily.

Public transport will be allowed to operate but must adhere to Covid-appropriate norms and passengers must follow social distancing rules. Marriage ceremonies and funerals can be conducted with a maximum of 10 people.

Districts with declining positivity rate

In districts where the positivity rate is declining, there will be a curfew from 5 pm to 5 am. Districts that are in this category include Dhubri, Kamrup (Metro), South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Charaideo and Hailakandi.

In these districts, all offices, commercial establishments, grocery stores, shops selling fruits, vegetables, dairy products and animal fodder, restaurants and other eateries, showrooms, cold storages and warehouses will remain open till 4 pm daily.

Public transport can operate while following all Covid norms and marriage ceremonies and funerals can be conducted with a maximum of 10 people.

ASDMA further stated that other restrictions that were notified in the June 26 order, including the odd-even formula for plying of vehicles, declaration of containment zones, etc. will remain in effect except it has been stated otherwise in the current order.