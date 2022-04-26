scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Must Read

Assam: Court rejects Jignesh Mevani’s bail plea, remands him in five-day police custody

Even as a court in Kokrajhar granted bail to the Gujarat MLA in the case pertaining to a 'defamatory tweet', Mevani was rearrested in a fresh case filed in Barpeta. His lawyer is now set to move the bail plea "on a higher forum”.

Written by Tora Agarwala | Guwahati |
Updated: April 26, 2022 6:03:44 pm
Rights Bodies demand Mevani’s release: Stop BJP from creating fear among people, Congress urges GovernorThe People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and Anhad (Act Now for Harmony and Democracy) in separate statements have demanded immediate release of Mevani. (PTI)

A local court in Assam’s Barpeta district Tuesday rejected Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani’s bail plea and remanded him in five days’ police custody, his lawyers said.

Even as a court in Kokrajhar granted bail to the MLA on Monday in the case pertaining to an allegedly defamatory tweet, Mevani was rearrested in a fresh case filed in Barpeta under various charges, including assault on a public servant and outraging a woman’s modesty.

Mevani’s lawyer and senior advocate Angshuman Bora said he would now move the “bail application on a higher forum” in the next few days.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |Jignesh Mevani rearrested in Assam for ‘assaulting’ officials after securing bail in ‘defamatory’ tweet case

In the Barpeta case, Mevani has been booked under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

Best of Express Premium

How I shrugged off my smartphone addict...Premium
How I shrugged off my smartphone addict...
Elon Musk’s Twitter: How his free...Premium
Elon Musk’s Twitter: How his free...
Schools vs riots: How AAP has tweaked p...Premium
Schools vs riots: How AAP has tweaked p...
No farmers, dealers at Mamata govt’s fl...Premium
No farmers, dealers at Mamata govt’s fl...
More Premium Stories

Barpeta superintendent of police (SP) Amitava Sinha had earlier told The Indian Express that the case had been registered on the basis of a complaint filed at Barpeta Road police station by a woman police inspector from Kokrajhar on April 21, the morning after Mevani was arrested from Gujarat’s Banaskantha district.

As per the complainant, Mevani had allegedly hurled “slang words” at her and “physically pushed her” while they were in the government vehicle on the way from Guwahati airport to Kokrajhar on April 21. The alleged assault took place when the vehicle was crossing Simlaguri in Barpeta district.

Read |Face of pro-Dalit, anti-BJP campaigns in Gujarat, Mevani faces first case since he aligned with Congress

“He pointed finger towards me, tried to frighten me, and pushed me on my seat with force. He thus assaulted me during the execution of my legal duty of being a public servant and outraged my modesty by touching me inappropriately while pushing,” she has said in her complaint. According to the FIR, two other police officers – including Surjeet Singh Panesar, Additional SP (HQ) Kokrajhar – were present in the government vehicle.

Mevani, an Independent MLA who had pledged support to the Congress last September, was arrested by the Assam Police from Gujarat on April 20 following a complaint filed against him by a local BJP leader in Kokrajhar regarding a purported tweet from his account against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, the Assam Congress continued to hold demonstrations to protest Mevani’s “unlawful arrest”. On Monday evening, Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia and MP Abdul Khaleque, took out a march inside the Assam Assembly campus in Guwahati.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 26: Latest News

Advertisement