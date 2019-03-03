Toggle Menu
Assam constable suspended for sharing Facebook post praising Imran Khanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/north-east-india/assam/assam-cop-suspended-for-sharing-facebook-post-favouring-a-religion-5608706/

Assam constable suspended for sharing Facebook post praising Imran Khan

The policeman has been suspended pending enquiry. The police is also hunting for the person who posted the original post.

Assam: Cop suspended for sharing Facebook post 'favouring a religion'
Rafikul Islam Khan, a constable posted in Morigaon district’s Barchalla police outpost, had shared a Facebook post on his profile which praised Muslims and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Source: Bloomberg/Representational Image)

An Assam police constable was suspended Saturday for allegedly sharing on Facebook a post praising Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Rafikul Islam Khan, a constable posted in Morigaon district’s Barchalla police outpost, had shared a Facebook post on his profile which praised Muslims and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Swapnaneel Deka, Superintendent of Police, Morigaon, told The Indian Express, “I have taken disciplinary action against him for sharing on his Facebook profile a post by someone else which praised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and said Muslims are very generous. No police personnel can favour a particular religion.”

Khan has been suspended pending enquiry, Deka said. He added that police is also hunting for the person who posted the original post.

Khan could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Assam hooch deaths: Spirit seller arrested, police zero in on suppliers
2 In Assamese film, an epic rap battle and the road to elections
3 Border tension hits rescue operation: Navy, Army personnel at Meghalaya mine called back