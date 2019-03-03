Assam constable suspended for sharing Facebook post praising Imran Khan

An Assam police constable was suspended Saturday for allegedly sharing on Facebook a post praising Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Rafikul Islam Khan, a constable posted in Morigaon district’s Barchalla police outpost, had shared a Facebook post on his profile which praised Muslims and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Swapnaneel Deka, Superintendent of Police, Morigaon, told The Indian Express, “I have taken disciplinary action against him for sharing on his Facebook profile a post by someone else which praised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and said Muslims are very generous. No police personnel can favour a particular religion.”

Khan has been suspended pending enquiry, Deka said. He added that police is also hunting for the person who posted the original post.

Khan could not be immediately reached for a comment.