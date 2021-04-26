Assam cop among three held for alleged role in ONGC abduction

Three persons — including a constable of Assam Police Battalion (APBn) — were arrested on Monday for their alleged role in aiding the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in the abduction of three employees of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) from Assam’s Sivasagar district on April 21.

The arrests were confirmed by Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta in a series of tweets on Monday evening. “Three persons have been arrested so far who are found to be directly involved in the case in addition to some others linked with the banned organisation,” he wrote.

The accused include Biraj Chetia of Banipur, Dibrugarh district, Rahul Mohan of Sepon, Sivasagar district, and Basanta Buragohain of Sadia, Tinsukia district. Buragohain is a constable with the 25th AP(ONGC) Bn.

DGP Mahanta wrote that Buragohain “actively participated in the abduction” and was “part of the entire conspiracy.” Chetia was responsible for purchasing the motorcycle used in the crime and Moran for providing logistical support for “ferrying the motorcycle to the PO and providing other assistance.”

Buragohain was arrested in Bassagaon area of Sadia in Tinsukia district by the Sadia police on Monday morning, authorities confirmed. “He is 23 and has been missing since Wednesday (April 21) which is when the abduction happened,” an officer from the Assam Police confirmed.

DGP Mahanta added: “Investigation indicates involvement of only one police personnel so far but anyone found directly or indirectly involved in this case will be seriously dealt with as per law. All relevant facts are bound to come out on debriefing of the apprehended Basanta Buragohain.”

In the early hours of Wednesday, three ONGC employees, Mohini Mohan Gogoi, Alakesh Saikia and Retul Saikia were abducted from a rig site in Lakuwa field of Assam’s Sivasagar. The Assam Police later confirmed that the ULFA-I was behind the abduction and arrested 14 linkmen.

On Saturday, Mohini and Alakesh were rescued by a joint team of security forces from the Mon district of Nagaland near the India-Myanmar border. While the ULFA-I has claimed that they do not have Retul in custody, the police said that the efforts to rescue Retul was still on.