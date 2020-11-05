Assam considers NIA probe into Mizoram custody death

Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya Wednesday said the state is considering recommending an NIA investigation into the recent death of a resident in Mizoram custody—an incident that has spiked tensions between the two neighbours amid a simmering border row. He also said residents of Mizoram should not cross over into what is Assam’s territory until the Centre settles the dispute.

Suklabaidya is the legislator from Dholai, an area that has seen clashes between residents of border villages over territorial disputes dating to colonial times.

“Till the Centre settles the boundaries, it is my humble appeal to Mizoram residents that they should remain in their side of the constitutional boundary. Peace has to be maintained at the border,” Suklabaidya told The Indian Express.

On Monday, a resident of Assam’s Cachar district, Intazul Laskar, died in the custody of Mizoram authorities who claim he is a drug peddler. According to officials in Assam, Laskar was “abducted” from the border by miscreants.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.