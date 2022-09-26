scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Watch: Assam Congress workers clash at meeting to discuss Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to start from November 1 in the state. 

assam congressCongress workers clashing in Assam. (Video screengrab/ @ANI)

At a meeting to discuss Bharat Jodo Yatra, two groups of Congress workers clashed in Assam’s Dhubri district Monday. The yatra is scheduled to start from November 1 in the state. It completed 18 days yesterday in Kerala.

Local Congress MLA Wazed Ali Choudhary said, “During a discussion on Bharat Jodo Yatra, a group raised allegations against the Congress district president. When they raised their issues some of our party workers opposed it & such an untoward incident happened.”

He added that Dhubri district Congress “is not divided, we are united.” “We told them (group raising allegations against the district president) that we’ll discuss the matter & resolve it in case of any wrongdoing,” Chaudhary said.

On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is at the forefront of the yatra, said the BJP and RSS are attacking the idea of India. “They work for a few people, not for the entire mass of the country. For them, India is a place to be ruled. For us, India is a voice to be heard. That is why we are walking 3,500 km. Because, we believe in your voice,’’ he said.

The yatra is next scheduled to enter its Karnataka leg on September 30, where Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra are expected to participate, according to state Congress president D Shivakumar.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 06:48:24 pm
