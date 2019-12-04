Assam Congress MLA cuts palm to write slogans in blood

With his blood, Kurmi wrote, “The honour and future of Assamese people would not be allowed to be sold off in the name of Jati, Mati, Bheti (community, land and hearth).” With his blood, Kurmi wrote, “The honour and future of Assamese people would not be allowed to be sold off in the name of Jati, Mati, Bheti (community, land and hearth).”

A Congress MLA on Tuesday cut his palm in the Assembly premises to write slogans in protest against prevailing conditions, closure of industries and tea gardens in the state, and for protecting the interests of the Assamese community.

Rupjyoti Kurmi, MLA from Mariani constituency in Jorhat district, carried a blade inside the Assembly and cut his palm to use blood to write a few finishing words on a piece of paper where lines were already printed.

With his blood, Kurmi wrote, “The honour and future of Assamese people would not be allowed to be sold off in the name of Jati, Mati, Bheti (community, land and hearth).”

Kurmi’s act was criticised by several MLAs. Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami ordered an inquiry. Police said the legislator could face police action if the Speaker orders so.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App