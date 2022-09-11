scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Assam Congress general secretary resigns, calls state unit ‘directionless and confused’

In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Kamrul Islam Choudhury called the party's Assam unit "unstable".

kamrul assamChoudhury also said that he and other grassroot workers of the party felt demoralised after no action was taken against the Congress MLAs who had cross-voted in the recently held Presidential elections. (Photo: @Kamrul4rmAssam/ Kamrul Islam Choudhury/ Twitter)

Kamrul Islam Choudhury, the General Secretary of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), tendered his resignation from primary membership of the party on Sunday (September 11). In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Choudhury cited the “directionless and confused leadership of the APCC” as the main reason for leaving. He said that this had made the Congress party in Assam “unstable”.

Choudhury also said he and other workers of the party felt demoralised after no action was taken against the Congress MLAs who had cross-voted in the recently held presidential elections, despite public acknowledgment of the same by senior leaders of the party.

He mentioned that even the Assam Congress president Bhupen Bora was aware of the issue of MLAs cross-voting, and had called them ‘gaddar’ (cowards). He added that “thousands of grass-root workers like me” have given “blood and sweat for the party for years”.

Choudhury was earlier the National Secretary of National Student Union of India (NSUI), Congress’ student wing and president of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC).

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 05:21:12 pm
