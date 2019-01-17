Assam CM says his govt committed to protecting ‘community, home and hearth’

Even as protests continue against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that his government had assumed power with the commitment to secure ‘jati, mati, bheti’ (community, home and hearth) and will keep working towards it without any compromise. He was speaking at a Bihu celebration programme at Nagaon on Wednesday.

“For the past few days certain sections in the state have cast aspersions on this avowed objective of the government. However, as a son of the soil, I would like to assure everybody that there is no need of being apprehensive in Assam.”

Sonowal spoke highly about the formation of a high-level committee to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord that says, “Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.”

Non-BJP political parties of the Northeast, a few BJP leaders, powerful groups like the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), and civil society organisations have opposed the Bill. According to them, the prospect of regularising illegal migrants poses a threat to the indigenous communities of the state. Moreover, they say the Bill violates the 1985 Assam Accord.