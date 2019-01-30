Assam CM asks DGP to probe incident of toddler’s black jacket being removed at event

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday asked the DGP Kuladhar Saikia to probe into a video footage of a toddler’s black jacket being asked to remove at a public event of the CM in Biswanath district.

Advertising

The allegation of police scrutiny on black clothes come at a time when top ministers and BJP leaders were repeatedly shown black flags in public gatherings recently as a protest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

In a short video clip being circulated on social media, local websites and television channels, a woman is removing the black jacket of a toddler and says in Assamese the child will not be allowed to go in wearing that.

But, another video footage emerged on social media on Tuesday night in which the woman says, “I had myself removed the jacket because the child was feeling hot.”

The alleged incident is said to have happened at an event addressed by Sonowal in Biswanath on Tuesday.

Advertising

When asked for SP Biswanath, Rakesh Roushan, told The Indian Express, “Absolutely false and fabricated news doing the rounds. Just look at pics, you will see so many people in black shirt or jacket or pant attending the event. There has been no order to prevent people wearing black clothes to attend the CM event.”