Toggle Menu
Assam CM lays foundation stone of Assam Police Academyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/north-east-india/assam/assam-cm-lays-foundation-stone-of-assam-police-academy-5600555/

Assam CM lays foundation stone of Assam Police Academy

Stating the new generation gives more importance to quality thinking and good behaviour, he observed that the Academy would fulfill the requirements of developing soft skills amongst the police force in the days to come.

assam, sarbananda sonowal, citizenship bill, citizenship amendment bill, assamese people, indian express news
The academy was inaugurated by Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. (File)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Monday said the state government has taken up a systematic approach to acquaint the police force with modern technological advancements for improving their capacity. Laying the foundation stone of Assam Police Academy in the campus of Assam Police Training Centre here in Golaghat district, Sonowal said, “Training is the most important part in developing skill and ability of the police force. It enhances experience of the trainees, makes them more disciplined and improves their service quality”.

“Keeping this in mind, our government has taken the step for establishment of Assam Police Academy with advanced training infrastructure in the state,” he said. Appreciating the role of Assam Police in upholding law and order in the state, Sonowal urged its personnel to work with more commitment to earn greater confidence of the people and called upon the police force to work as a team.

Expressing confidence that the proposed Academy would help in building the trainees as quality human resource, he emphasised on improving police-public relationship for better policing in the state.

Stating the new generation gives more importance to quality thinking and good behaviour, he observed that the Academy would fulfill the requirements of developing soft skills amongst the police force in the days to come.

Advertising

CMD of Assam Police Housing Board Anil Kumar Jha, Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia and Additional Chief Secretary in charge of Home Department Kumar Sanjay Krishna also spoke on the occasion.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Assam hooch toll rises to 144: ‘Families here are counting their dead’
2 Assam Hooch Toll up to 114: ‘How did everyday drink turn poisonous?’
3 Assam hooch toll up to 114, deaths across villages in two districts