scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma amid ‘Pathaan’ row: Who is Shahrukh Khan?

Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan and his film Pathaan are facing backlash for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song 'Besharam Rang'.

himanta biswa sarma shahrukh khan When reporters told Himanta Biswa Sarma that Shahrukh Khan is a Bollywood superstar, he said that the people of the state should be concerned about Assamese and not Hindi films.
Listen to this article
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma amid ‘Pathaan’ row: Who is Shahrukh Khan?
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

“Who is Shahrukh Khan? I don’t know anything about him or his film Pathaan“, was Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s curt answer to queries by reporters on Saturday.

Mediapersons had raised questions on the violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists, who stormed a theatre at Narengi in the city on Friday where the film is slated to be screened. The far right wing group’s volunteers tore down the film’s posters and burnt them.

“Khan has not called me, though many from Bollywood do so, regarding the problem. But if he does, I will look into the matter.

“Action will be taken if law and order has been violated and a case has been filed,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Population of India and C...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Population of India and C...
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...

Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan and his film Pathaan are facing backlash for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song ‘Besharam Rang’. Many leaders, including from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have demanded a ban on the film.

When reporters told him that Khan is a Bollywood superstar, Sarma said that the people of the state should be concerned about Assamese and not Hindi films.

He said the Assamese film Dr Bezbarua – Part 2, the first directorial venture of late Nipon Goswami, will be released soon. “People should see it.”

Advertisement

Pathaan, which has been directed by Siddharth Anand, will be released on January 25.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 19:42 IST
Next Story

Azmat Ali Khan declared as titular Nizam IX following his father Mukarram Jah’s demise

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close