Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma demands ban on Amnesty International’s activities in India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Tuesday demanded a ban on human rights body Amnesty International’s activities in India for its role in the Pegasus controversy.

Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati, the BJP leader said that the entire episode was a “well-designed international conspiracy to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“Amnesty International is a partner in this investigation. Now we all know the role of Amnesty. They are encouraging left wing-terrorism in India…working overnight to defame the country,” he said.

He added that he outrightly condemned organisations like Amnesty. “I demand that activities of Amnesty International be immediately banned within India,” he said, adding that such organisation would go “to any extent to defame India’s democratic fabric.”

Sarma stated whenever India is close to achieving a milestone, some international conspiracy or the other starts immediately. “In the last two months, India has effectively controlled the second wave of the pandemic, activated its vaccination program…at this point of the time it was expected that the Parliament would sit down, take stock of the situation and discuss how to prepare for the third wave, and revive the economy. However, on the eve of the parliament session, a new story on phone tapping broke,” he said.

Sarma added that there was no evidence in the claims and none of the handsets of the people mentioned had undergone forensic examination. He said that the Congress was “creating ruckus within the Parliament.”

“In 2013 RTI reply, the then-UPA government admitted that they were doing surveillance on 5000 phones and 500 email accounts. Now the same party is accusing others of what they have already done,” he said.