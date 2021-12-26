Assam: Christmas celebration disrupted in Silchar

The disruptors claimed to be Bajrang Dal activists but the outfit has denied any involvement with the incident, said the police. | Representational image/Express photo by Praveen Khanna

A Christmas celebration organised in Silchar in Assam’s Barak Valley was disrupted Saturday evening by a few young men, who claimed to be Bajrang Dal activists, authorities said. The group, however, denied any involvement with the incident.

On Saturday evening, a Christmas event was underway on an open field at Silchar town in Cachar district. “A lot of people were present — not just Christians, but people from other religious communities were also there. A few Hindu boys went there around 8 pm, and asked the Hindus present in the location to refrain from participating in the celebrations. They said the Hindus should not celebrate festivals of other religions and instead focus on their own,” Cachar SP Raman Dhillon said.

In a purported video clip of the incident that has gone viral on social media, a youth, who has a saffron scarf around his head, is seen saying that they have no problems with Christians celebrating Christmas but do not approve of the Hindus doing so. “Today is Tulsi Diwas…but everyone is lighting candles and saying ‘Merry Christmas’… that has hurt the sentiments,” the youth says in the video.

The police added that no one was hurt and no property was damaged. “The group was there for around five to seven minutes,” Dhillon said, adding that the group claimed to be from Bajrang Dal. “However, members of the outfit (Bajrang Dal) have denied that,” Dhillon said.

While no formal complaint has been filed, Dhillon said the police would act “as per law” and take the incident to a logical conclusion.

Mithun Das, who is the Bajrang Dal’s Sangathan Sampadak of Cachar and Dima Hasao in Assam and Mizoram, said that nobody from the group was involved in the incident. “Those boys went on their own and had nothing to do with us. We did not give any such instruction. We do not want to hurt other religions,” he said.