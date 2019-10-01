Assam: Case against Wipro over labour law ‘violation’

The office of the Labour Commissioner in Assam lodged a case against Wipro at the CJM court in Guwahati based on a two-year-old complaint by a group of eight data-entry operators working on contract for the NRC through the IT company, officials said on Monday.

“The case has been registered against Wipro for violating the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act of 1970 because they had not obtained the required license,” said Labour Commissioner Narayan Konwar.

In September 2017, eight data-entry operators had lodged a complaint saying that they were not paid the minimum wages. An official of the commissionerate said that the operators had alleged a payment of around Rs 5,000 per month, much less than the minimum for a “skilled worker”.

“While investigating this, we landed upon the fact that Wipro didn’t have the license in the first place. So we filed a case. We are investigating into the allegation of violation of minimum wages,” the official said.

The Labour Commissioner’s office expects a list from complainants on October 14 regarding the total number of such contractual data-entry employees working for the NRC and their current salaries.

“Wipro abides by the laws of every jurisdiction where it does business and adheres to the highest standards of integrity and fairness in its employment and labour practices. The company does not comment on pending litigation,” the company said in a statement.