Assam: Case against doctor, wife for pouring boiling water on minor domestic help

Officials in Dibrugarh said that the doctor and his wife had poured boiling water on the minor while he was sleeping. (Representational Image)

Assam Police registered a case against a doctor and his wife in Dibrugarh district Wednesday for allegedly pouring boiling water on their 13-year-old domestic help.

“We have registered a case. The couple is not at home right now. We will get them. We will take strict action,” Dibrugarh SP Thube Prateek V told The Indian Express.

Officials in Dibrugarh said that on August 27, Dr Siddhi Prasad Deori and his wife Mitali Konwar, who is the principal of Moran College, had poured boiling water on the minor while he was sleeping.

In a video being shared on local social media circles, injury marks on the boy’s neck and shoulders are clearly visible.

The Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights took cognisance of the incident and issued recommendations to the police to register a case under sections 75, 79 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and under section 14 of CALPR Act, 1986, along with IPC and arrest the accused at the earliest.

In 2006, Dr Deori, the then store in-charge of the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, was suspended on charges of violating service conditions. He was accused of managing a private nursing home.

