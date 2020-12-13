Assam Cabinet approves proposal to shut govt-run madrasas, Sanskrit tols

Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said the Madrassa Education Board would be dissolved and all state-run madrassas would be converted into high schools (File)

The Assam Cabinet on Sunday approved a proposal to close down all government-run madrasas and Sanskrit tols (schools). “Repeal of provisions of madrasa and Sanskrit tolls. Act will be introduced in the coming session,” the note said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said a Bill in this regard would be tabled in the winter session of the state Assembly, PTI reported. “Existing laws related to madrasas and Sanskrit tols will be repealed. A bill will be introduced in the next session of the Assembly,” Patowary said. The Winter session of the Assam Assembly will begin from December 28.

Assam’s education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told The Indian Express in an Idea Exchange session last month that the government intended to shut down around 600 madrasas in Assam.

“So, we have decided to convert these institutes into seats for general education. Now, 600 madrasas will be closed (down). In these madrasas, we are going to impart modern education. This (is not to) save any finance. We will keep spending Rs 300 crore because we are not going to take anybody out of service…The madrasa education is opposed by the student themselves,” Sarma had said.

According to Sarma, in the “high madrasas” in Assam, a student had the chance to score 200 marks studying a subject based on Islam and Quran.

“An opportunity was given only to a class of citizens to study their holy scripture and then score marks. So, my opposition is because you have to establish parity. Either you allow the Bhagavad Gita or Bible so that other students also score 200 marks, or remove the Quran,” Sarma had said.

“I think introducing the Bible or Bhagavad Gita will not be easy because Assam has a composite culture and there are many small religions. So, the best way to establish parity is to remove the subject on the Quran,” he had said.

The state-funded madrasas run exactly like government schools and the subjects taught are in compliance with the state education board curriculum, but with two extra subjects: Arabic language and theology.

“The Sanskrit tols (institutes) will be handed over to the Kumar Bhaskarvarma Sanskrit University and these will be converted into centres of learning and research where Indian culture, civilisation and nationalism will be studied,” Sarma had said.

Sanskrit tols fall under the Department of Secondary Education in Assam. According to reports, there are 97 provincialised tols and more than a hundred venture tols.

In fact, Sarma had spoken about the move way back in February this year. “We have decided this because teaching Arabic, or some other language, or any religious text for that matter, is not the responsibility of the government,” Sarma had then said while addressing the media.

He further said “if someone uses their own money to teach religion, it is okay but state funds cannot be used to impart religious education”. “We cannot be teaching the Bhagavad Gita or Bible in schools,” he said.

(With ENS inputs)

