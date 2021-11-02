Assam bypolls: BJP coalition in comfortable lead in all 5 seats

The ruling BJP and its ally are leading by big margins in all the five Assam Assembly constituencies — Gossaigaon, Tamulpur, Bhabanipur, Mariani and Thowra — that went to bypolls on October 30.

According to the latest counting trends put on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, BJP candidates Phanidhar Talukdar, Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain are leading in Bhabanipur, Mariani and Thowra seats, respectively. While Borgohain and Kurmi are Congress turncoats, Talukdar had earlier won from the Bhabanipur seat on an AIUDF ticket in the April assembly elections.

BJP ally UPPL’s candidates Jiron Basumatary and Jolen Daimary are leading in Gossaigaon and Tamulpur seats, respectively. These fell vacant after the deaths of the sitting MLAs.

Both Thowra and Mariani — located in Upper Assam — were considered high stakes seats and have been Congress bastions.

With the final round of counting approaching, Borgohain is set to win Thowra, with a comfortable lead of 24,572 votes now. Notable is the performance of Dhaijjya Konwar, candidate of Akhil Gogoi’s Raijor Dal, who is trailing, with 19,312 votes so far. Congress’s Manuranjan Konwar is in third place with only 4,838 votes.

In Mariani, BJP’s Kurmi, is leading by 39,800 votes, with Congress’s Luhit Konwar trailing. A prominent leader from the tea tribe community, Kurmi has represented the Mariani constituency as a Congress MLA since 2006.

BJP’s imminent victory in three seats will further expand the party’s political space under Himanta Biswa Sarma — after assuming office in May, the bypolls have been Sarma’s first electoral test as chief minister. On the other hand, it further diminishes the role of Congress in Assam, as it is set to lose two important strongholds in Upper Assam.

Sarma tweeted: “In Assam, BJP and allies are all set to register emphatic win on all 5 constituencies in the bye-polls by huge margins. This is a loud endorsement of people’s faith in visionary leadership of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi. Grateful to Sri @AmitShah and @JPNadda for your guidance.”

Meghalaya

Meghalaya’s ruling National People’s Party (NPP) is set to win in two out of three seats.

According to trends, NPP’s Md. Abdus Saleh is set to win by 1926 votes in Rajabala, with Congress’s Hashina Yasmin Mondal in second place. In Mawryngkneng, NPP’s Pyniaid Sing Syiem is leading by 1,816 votes. The United Democratic Party (UDP), which is an NPP ally in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, is set to win in the Mawphalang constituency, with its candidate Eugeneson Lyngdoh — a former footballer — ahead by 4,401 votes.

Mizoram

Tuirial, the sole Mizoram seat that went to bypolls, saw the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF)’s candidate emerge victorious.

MNF candidate K Laldawngliana defeated his nearest opponent Laltlanmawia of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) by a margin of 1,284 votes, as per the EC website. Congress candidate Chalrosanga Ralte finished at the third spot by securing 3,927 votes.