Assam budget: 27 lakh families to get monthly fund as medical help

Free rice for around 57 lakh families (all beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act) and Rs 830 per month in medical and nutritional help to about 27 lakh poor and economically backward families in Assam were among the important welfare schemes announced by Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday in this government’s final Budget before Assembly elections next year.

“The medical and nutritional support will have a consolidated inflow of Rs 830 per month to each family, effectively meaning, an additional income of Rs10,000 per annum. We intend to cover about 27 lakh of our poor and EBC families and I propose that a fresh selection of the beneficiaries be made by the gram sabha…” Sarma said.

He also announced 18 flagship schemes for welfare measures in various sectors including food, electricity, support to youth towards entrepreneurial activities, among others.

Sarma said those who win medals in the Olympics, the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games will be accommodated as Grade-I officers of the state government.

